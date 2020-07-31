50 YEARS AGO: Bloomington names Jim Bowers as head football coach to replace Bloice Bess

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Four different individuals posted hole-in-ones on area golf courses. Bloomington’s Tom Wheeler aced the 15th hole at Prairie Vista. Others achieving the feat were Jim Lavender of Hudson at El Paso Golf Club’s No. 9 hole, Brian Steigerwald of Bloomington on No. 8 at Ironwood Golf Course and Don Maher of Roanoke on the 14th hole at Tall Oaks Country Club.

15 years ago (2005): Marisa Milligan completed her two-day romp at ISU Golf Course with a 1-under-par 71 for a whopping 14-shot victory and her third straight Women’s City Tournament title. She shot a flawless 68 in the first round and finished with a tournament-record 139 total.

25 years ago (1995): Washington High School senior Sarah Adams has qualified for the USS National Swimming Championships in Orlando, Fla. Adams, representing the Peoria Area Water Wizards, will compete in six separate events.

50 years ago (1970): Jim Bowers, who is starting his 17th year as teacher and coach in the Bloomington Public School System, was officially named head varsity football coach at Bloomington High School. Bowers succeeds Bloice Bess, who resigned in June to take a similar position at Mattoon High School.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

