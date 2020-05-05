50 YEARS AGO: Bloomington's Dave Koshinski throws no-hitter against Central Catholic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Mitch Fairfield belted a solo home run and had two RBIs as Normal West defeated Peoria Richwoods, 9-2, in a key Big 12 Conference game at Normal. Starting pitcher Reid Birlingmair relinquished two hits and struck out eight in 5⅓ innings to improve to 5-2.

15 years ago (2005): Normal West freshman Rachel Wright netted a career-high five goals and freshman Devon Thomas added two more to power the Wildcats to a 7-1 Big 12 Conference soccer victory over visiting Bloomington, improving West’s season record to 15-0.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State’s nationally ranked softball team clinches the Missouri Valley Conference championship with a 4-0 victory over Bradley, then had its 21-game winning streak snapped by a 7-6 loss to the Braves. Jodi Burch pitched a three-hit shutout in the opener.

50 years ago (1970): Dave Koshinski, a lanky lefthanded senior, kept the ball low and threw a no-hit shutout as Bloomington High School, whipped Central Catholic, 11-0, in an Intercity Conference baseball game. Koshinski walked only one and struck out four in raising his season record to 3-1.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

