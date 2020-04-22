50 YEARS AGO: Bob Scott break University High's shot put record

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

5 years ago (2015): Mason Snyder drove in four runs on three hits to key Illinois State to a 13-3 victory over Webster at Duffy Bass Field. Redbird Jack Czeszewski allowed two runs over four innings in his first collegiate start. Craig Larkin, the third of five ISU hurlers, got the win to improve to 1-0 on the season.

15 years ago (2005): Jeff Bowers of Bloomington was named the Official of the Year by the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association. Retiring Olympia High School coach Mike Manahan also was honored by the association as its Man of the Year.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois Wesleyan sophomore Elliott Nott, with his trademark ponytail waving like a flag as he ran, dominated from start to finish to win the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 54.50 seconds at the Keck Ecumenical Invitational. Nott is a Normal Community graduate.

50 years ago (1970): Muscular Bob Scott broke his own school record in the shot put to lead University High School to a quadrangular meet triumph at Normal Community’s track. Scott heaved the 12-pound ball 53 feet 4 inches — some seven inches better than his standard established in the 1969 Corn Belt Conference Meet.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.