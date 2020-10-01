50 YEARS AGO: Bob Trefzger paces Bloomington to Intercity cross country crown

5 years ago (2015): Rachel Maguire had 14 assists, five aces and three blocks as host Normal Community charged to a 25-11, 25-8 sweep of Peoria Richwoods. MaKenna Barnhart topped the Iron with seven kills, while Ginny Gerig and Kendall Sosa matched Maguire with three blocks each.

15 years ago (2005): University High swept the boys and girls team titles in the Corn Belt Conference golf meet at Gibson City. U High’s Dusty Koth was the boys medalist with a 1-under-par 71 and Central Catholic’s Stacey Miller led the girls with a 76.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State senior Vicki Appleton shot a two-round 157 to lead the ISU women’s golf team to a 16-stroke victory at the Bowling Green State Invitational.

50 years ago (1970): Bloomington High School total 27 points to win its second straight Intercity cross country title at Miller Park. Bob Trefzger, who took second last year, ran the course in a record 13:58 to capture individual honors. Mark Dickerson took second for the Purple Raiders.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

