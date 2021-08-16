50 YEARS AGO: Bud Vandiver aces par-4 14th hole at Highland Park Golf Course

5 years ago (2016): Brady Quakenbush aced the 171-yard, No. 13 hole at Crestwicke Country Club, using a 7-iron. Witnesses were Aaron Armstrong, Kyle Edwards, Danny Edwards and Tyler Kanski.

15 years ago (2006): Matt Miller of Bloomington shot a 2-over-par 73 for a 142 total, putting him alone in second place and four strokes behind leader Rob Grube of Hinsdale in the Illinois State Amateur golf tourney at LaGrange.

25 years ago (1996): With a plethora of Olympic talent at their disposal, the three-time ASA national champion Redding (Calif.) Rebels rolled past the Bloomington Lady Hearts 9-1 in the opening game of the ASA National Tournament at Stratford, Conn.

50 years ago (1971): Bud Vandiver scored a hole-in-one on the 270-yard 14th hole at Highland Park Golf Course. Vandiver used a driver for his ace on the par-4 obstacle. His feat was witnessed by Bill McGee and Mike Ohler.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

