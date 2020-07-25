50 YEARS AGO: Colfax's Galyn Sweet wins high jump competition in Germany

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): John Rave split four hits and four RBIs evenly over two games as the BNBA 17 Gold travel baseball team advanced to the semifinals of the Diamond Sports Promotions World Series. The Gold advanced with victories over the Kane County Phantoms (7-6) and Rhino Baseball 18U (8-7).

15 years ago (2005): Ryan Miller of Bloomington and Ryan Graff of Quincy each shot 2-under-par 70s to tie for medalist honors at the Illinois State Amateur qualifying round at The Den at Fox Creek. The top 13 players advanced to the state tourney at Crestwicke Country Club in Bloomington.

25 years ago (1995): Bill Glasscock’s grand slam keyed an eight-run first inning that powered Bloomington-Normal to an 18-6 win over Gibson City in the American Legion 17th District Tournament at Lincoln.

50 years ago (1970): Gayln Sweet of Colfax, on a European tour with the Chicago Suburban Track Club, won the high jump over competitors from all over the world with a leap of 6 feet 6 inches in the Josef Kosted Memorial Games at Dortmund, Germany.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

