50 YEARS AGO: Danville edges U High, Jim Crews in super-sectional at Horton Field House

5 years ago (2016): Matt Chastain of Class 1A state champion LeRoy High School was among 15 players on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State first team for Class 1A and 2A. Central Catholic’s John Rave and Flanagan-Cornell’s Keegan Bertsche were named to the second team.

15 years ago (2006): Bloomington High School junior Lonnie Lawrence was among four qualifiers for the finals in the Class AA Star Transport Slam Dunk Contest at Peoria’s Carver Arena.

25 years ago (1996): Giving a first-class performance in a third-place game, Illinois Wesleyan steamrolled to a therapeutic 89-57 thrashing of Franklin & Marshall at the NCAA Division III Final Four. The Titans (28-3) hammered a team that was ranked No. 1 in the country.

50 years ago (1971): Despite 23 points by Jim Crews, Normal University High lost a heartbreaker to Danville, 62-61, in a first-round state tournament game (super-sectional) before a sellout crowd of 8,275 persons at Illinois State University’s Horton Field House.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

