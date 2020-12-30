50 YEARS AGO: Dave Giles leads Bloomington to Edwardsville Holiday Tournament title

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State tied a Redbird Arena record with 15 3-pointers while rolling to a 74-61 victory over Missouri State before a crowd of 5,680 at Redbird Arena. Deontae Hawkins made all five of his 3-point attempts and led the Redbirds with 17 points.

15 years ago (2005): Curtis Conrady’s late heroics helped fourth-seeded Hartsburg-Emden beat CPCI, 55-52, in the State Farm Holiday Classic’s Class A championship game. Conrady’s driving layup with 25 seconds left pulled Hartem ahead 51-50, and he sank two free throws with 8.6 seconds left.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State won an ugly game at Redbird Arena with a 64-52 decision over nonconference foe East Carolina. Dan Muller led four ISU players in double figures with 12 points. Kenny Wright and Mo Trotter each had 11 points and Rico Hill added 10.

50 years ago (1970): Bloomington High School bettered their No. 2 seed with a 45-36 victory over East St. Louis in the championship of the Edwardsville Holiday Basketball Tournament. Senior center Dave Giles was the Raiders’ leading scorer with 24 points and was named to the All-Tournament team.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

