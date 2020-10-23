50 YEARS AGO: Dick Tharp earns 50th victory as NCHS football coach win 13-12 win over Saints

5 years ago (2015): Payton Hayes threw for two touchdowns and ran for three to lead El Paso-Gridley High School’s football team to a 49-24 Heart of Illinois Conference victory over Heyworth at El Paso. Hayes rushed for 148 yards on 14 carries and was 8 or 14 passing for 168 yards in the victory.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois Wesleyan football players Tom Kudyba and Damon Banks were named offensive and defensive players of the week by the CCIW after the Titans upset Wheaton, 23-14. Kudyba passed for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Banks had 16 tackles, including seven solos.

25 years ago (1995): In the most extensive corporate backing yet for women’s basketball, State Farm Insurance Cos. and six other companies have signed on as sponsors for the national team, which will form the core of the 1996 U.S. Olympic team.

50 years ago (1970): Normal Community football coach Dick Tharp enjoyed his 50th career victory with a 13-12 win over Central Catholic. Mike Evans scored on a one-yard run and kicker Stan Camp converted the winning point-after-touchdown to give the Ironmen the victory and a 1-1 record in Intercity play.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

