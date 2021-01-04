 Skip to main content
50 YEARS AGO: Doug Collins off to hot start after nine games of Illinois State career
From Pages Past

50 YEARS AGO: Doug Collins off to hot start after nine games of Illinois State career

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Anthony Beane’s career-high 32 points in Southern Illinois’ victory over Northern Iowa earned him Co-Valley Player of the Week honors along with Evansville’s Egidijus Mockevicius. Beane is a graduate of Normal Community High School.

15 years ago (2006): An Illinois state bass champion, Fred Myers of Bloomington earned the right to complete through Jan. 14 in the Federation Nationals of the Harris Chain in Florida.

25 years ago (1996): Bloomington's box-and-one defense held Lincoln freshman phenom Steph Reichle scoreless after two early 3-point baskets and BHS captured a 38-28 girls basketball victory. Athena Gant and Debbie Dicken shouldered most of the defensive load.

50 years ago (1971): Doug Collins, the slender 6-5 forward from Benton, has meshed 236 points in nine games for Illinois State’s basketball team. With an average of 26.2 points per game, he is well on his way to becoming the highest scoring sophomore in Illinois State history, and he is also threatening the school’s single season record.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

