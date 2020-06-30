50 YEARS AGO: Former Bloomington football coach Bloice Bess named coach at Mattoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State recruit Owen Miller’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Lexington Snipes to a 3-2 victory over the Southland Vikings in a Midwest Collegiate League baseball game at Lexington.

15 years ago (2005): The Bloomington Blue played strong defense and Paul Kabbes combined with three relievers to shut down Prairie Central, 5-0, in a National Amateur Baseball Federation game at O’Neil Park.

25 years ago (1995): Bloomington’s Rusty Wells shot his second straight 81 and finished play in the U.S. Senior Open with an 18-over-par 162 at the Congressional Country Club course in Bethesda, Md. The cutoff score for the final two rounds was 150.

50 years ago (1970): Bloice Bess, who resigned as Bloomington High School football and track coach last week, was named head football coach at Mattoon High School. In 13 years as football coach at BHS, Bess compiled a 68-43-5 record and won two Big 12 Conference and seven Intercity championships.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

