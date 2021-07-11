50 YEARS AGO: Frank Niepagen edges Rusty Wells for B-N Medal Play title

5 years ago (2016): Baseball player Jared Dufault, diver Krystal Featherston and softball standout Lori Vogel McPike have been selected for induction into the Illinois State Athletics Percy Family Hall of Fame. In addition, Neal MacDonald, a longtime member of the ISU Official statistics crew, will be honored with the Campbell “Stretch” Miller Award.

15 years ago (2006): Dan Freed and Rick Stephey eliminated four-time champions Brad Barker and Frank Niepagen, 1-up, in the first round of the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Tournament at ISU Golf Course.

25 years ago (1996): Bloomington’s Billy Drake won the 16th annual Herald & Review 100 late-model race over runner-up Billy Moyer of Batesville, Ark., at Macon Speedway.

50 years ago (1971): Irrepressible Frank Niepagen, a magician at the art of recovery, worked his way out of trouble with gorgeous approach shots on the final two holes and won a tense head-to-head battle with Rusty Wells for the Bloomington-Normal Men’s Medal Play Golf championship.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

