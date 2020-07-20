50 YEARS AGO: Gordon Shepherd defends Central Illinois Country Club Golf Association title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): The Normal Parks Swimming’ Sharks had two team records broken this season, both in the Twin City Swim Conference Meet. Samuel Fata broke the 10-under boys 25-yard breaststroke mark with a 16.51. Poleena Kovalaske broke the 14-under girls 50-yard breaststroke record with a time of 30.52.

15 years ago (2005): Andrew Smith, a 33-year-old graduate student living in Normal, is the No 1-ranked U.S. Cycling Federation Category 3 criterium bicycle racer in Illinois. He is a member of the Proctor Cycling Team which meets for training rides at Vitesse Cycle Shop in Normal.

25 years ago (1995): Two-time tournament runners-up Rick Finley and Kevin Schwulst opened with three birdies and were 5-under par after seven holes en route to a 3 and 2 victory over Alex Garrett and Steve Quane in the second round of the B-N Two-Man Best Position tourney at Ironwood Golf Course.

50 years ago (1970): Gordon Shepherd of Bloomington Country Club shot a 76 for a 72-hole total of 299 and successfully defended his Central Illinois Country Club Golf Association title at the Decatur Country Club. Paul Anderson of Bloomington was fourth with a 307 total.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

