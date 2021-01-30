50 YEARS AGO: Hopedale captures McLean County Tournament championship

5 years ago (2016): Junior Michaela Balducci scored 19 points to lead the Eureka College women’s basketball team to its fifth straight conference victory in a 69-57 win over Webster University.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2006): Pontiac sophomore Ashley Timmerman put on a big-time performance with a triple double during a 59-48 girls basketball victory over Central Catholic. She scored 21 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out 10 assists.

25 years ago (1996): Free throw fans were treated to a combined 64 attempts in Bloomington’s 55-43 boys basketball victory over Normal Community. BHS star Jason Barrow scored 12 of his game-high 22 points at the line.

50 years ago (1971): Hopedale High School, which is located in Tazewell County, became the first non-McLean County school to ever win the county basketball championship with a 60-53 victory over previously undefeated McLean-Waynesville-Armington. Curt Birky led all scorers with 23 points for Hopedale.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.