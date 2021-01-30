50 YEARS AGO: Hopedale captures McLean County Tournament championship

5 years ago (2016): Junior Michaela Balducci scored 19 points to lead the Eureka College women’s basketball team to its fifth straight conference victory in a 69-57 win over Webster University.
15 years ago (2006): Pontiac sophomore Ashley Timmerman put on a big-time performance with a triple double during a 59-48 girls basketball victory over Central Catholic. She scored 21 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out 10 assists.
25 years ago (1996): Free throw fans were treated to a combined 64 attempts in Bloomington’s 55-43 boys basketball victory over Normal Community. BHS star Jason Barrow scored 12 of his game-high 22 points at the line.
50 years ago (1971): Hopedale High School, which is located in Tazewell County, became the first non-McLean County school to ever win the county basketball championship with a 60-53 victory over previously undefeated McLean-Waynesville-Armington. Curt Birky led all scorers with 23 points for Hopedale.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.