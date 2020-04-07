50 YEARS AGO: Hot-hitting Greg Patton leads Illinois State to baseball victory over Bradley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Alex Jackson threw a seven inning one-hitter as Mahomet-Seymour topped Prairie Central, 5-0, at Fairbury. Jackson struck out six and walked one while Brooks Coetzee drove in three for the Bulldogs.

15 years ago (2005): Katie Galloway and Kari Jackson each scored two goals to lead Bloomington past Pekin, 5-0, in girls soccer. Kelsey Porter had the other goal for BHS. Jackson had two assists for tor the Purple Raiders, who outshot Pekin, 13-1.

25 years ago (1995): Normal Community freshman Katie Young’s first starting assignment was a memorable one as she pitched a no-hitter for a 9-1 softball victory over Central Catholic.

50 years ago (1970): Greg Patton, the leading hitter for Illinois State University, collected three hits to lead the Redbirds past Bradley, 11-2. Patton is now 16 for 30 on the season. Terry McFadden and Paul Sperry both turned in strong relief efforts for ISU.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

