50 YEARS AGO: Illinois State fullback Fred Cleland dies in surgery after neck injury

5 years ago (2015): University High School senior midfielder Calum Smith scored three goals to lead University High School to a 9-0 victory over Central Catholic. The victory allowed U High to run the table with a 4-0 record and claim the undisputed Intercity tournament title.

15 years ago (2005): University High showed off its dazzling depth and captured its ninth straight Intercity Girls Golf Tournament title at Ironwood Golf Course. Central Catholic’s Stacey Miller was medalist with a 2-over-par 74, a tourney record, but all six U High girls finished in the top 10.

25 years ago (1995): Junior Jeremy Stanton scored eight goals as University High ran to a rain-soaked 9-0 win over Decatur MacArthur. Stanton who has 23 goals on the season, fell two goals short of tying the Illinois High School single-game scoring record.

50 years ago (1970): Fred Cleland, 21, of Capron, a fullback for the Illinois State football team who sustained a dislocated neck in a scrimmage, died at Memorial Hospital, Springfield, following an operation to correct the injury. It was the first football death in history for Illinois State.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

