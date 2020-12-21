50 YEARS AGO: Illinois State tennis coach Eugene Hill retires

5 years ago (2015): Kacie Quick, 13, of Bloomington has advanced to the NFL’s National Punt, Pass and Kick Competition in Indianapolis. Quick won the local, sectional and Chicago Bears’ Punt, Pass and Kick Competitions for the girls 12-13 age division.

15 years ago (2005): Senior Erin Halloran scored 18 points to spark the Pontiac High School girls basketball team to a 47-41 victory over Kewanee in the third-place game of the Ottawa Tournament.

25 years ago (1995): Justin Schmidgall returned from a three-game layoff to score 24 points and lead Deer Creek-Mackinaw over Delavan, 63-47. Schmidgall had been out with a severe ankle injury.

50 years ago (1970): Eugene L. Hill, head tennis coach and intramural director at Illinois State University for 40 years, has announced his immediate retirement because of illness. The only tennis coach in ISU history, Hill also coached wrestling for 30 years and directed the annual Cheerleading School since 1955.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

