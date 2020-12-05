 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

50 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's Doug Collins named MVP of Western Illinois Invitational

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Bloomington High School junior Charles Payton recorded a career-high 28 points and 12 rebounds that led the Raiders to a 77-69 victory over Hillcrest in nonconference play at the Robert Frank Sports Complex.

15 years ago (2005): Amanda Kowalski scored 24 points to lead the El Paso-Gridley High School girls basketball team to a 61-42 Midstate Conference win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois Wesleyan reserve forward Scott Peterson hit two free throws with 45 seconds left to snap a 57-all tie, scored on a fast break dunk 14 seconds later and then blocked an Olivet Nazarene shot to help preserve a 62-57 victory.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois State University sophomore Doug Collins was a unanimous selection as Most Valuable Player in the Western Illinois University Invitational Tournament. The Redbirds defeated Western Illinois, 89-69, to finish in third place. Central Michigan defeated Eastern Illinois in the title game.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

