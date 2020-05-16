50 YEARS AGO: Jerry Hage sparks U High past Central Catholic in NCHS Baseball Tournament

5 years ago (2015): Mary Goodwin of Bloomington aced the No. 5 hole at Prairie Vista Golf Clourse from 84 yards with a 9-iron. The shot was witnessed by Steve Goodwin and John Bantham.
15 years ago (2005): Blue Ridge pitcher Ashley Elliott outdueled Central Catholic’s Lauren Huebsch, leading the Knights to a 2-0 victory in a first-round game of the LeRoy Class A Softball Regional at Farmer City.
25 years ago (1995): Pitcher Bob Tolone overcame a rocky start and the Normal Community baseball team posted its 23rd consecutive victory, a 9-4 decision over Stephen Decatur. Tolone struck out 11 batters and helped his cause with a two-run homer in the sixth inning.
50 years ago (1970): University High School built a five-run lead in the first four innings and went on to defeat Central Catholic High School, 9-1, in the Normal Community Baseball Tournament. Jerry Hage hit two home runs and drove in five runs to lead the U High hitting assault.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.
