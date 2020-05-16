50 YEARS AGO: Jerry Hage sparks U High past Central Catholic in NCHS Baseball Tournament

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

5 years ago (2015): Mary Goodwin of Bloomington aced the No. 5 hole at Prairie Vista Golf Clourse from 84 yards with a 9-iron. The shot was witnessed by Steve Goodwin and John Bantham.

15 years ago (2005): Blue Ridge pitcher Ashley Elliott outdueled Central Catholic’s Lauren Huebsch, leading the Knights to a 2-0 victory in a first-round game of the LeRoy Class A Softball Regional at Farmer City.

25 years ago (1995): Pitcher Bob Tolone overcame a rocky start and the Normal Community baseball team posted its 23rd consecutive victory, a 9-4 decision over Stephen Decatur. Tolone struck out 11 batters and helped his cause with a two-run homer in the sixth inning.

50 years ago (1970): University High School built a five-run lead in the first four innings and went on to defeat Central Catholic High School, 9-1, in the Normal Community Baseball Tournament. Jerry Hage hit two home runs and drove in five runs to lead the U High hitting assault.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.