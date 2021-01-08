50 YEARS AGO: Jim Crews' 22 points help University High improve to 12-1

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State senior tailback Marshaun Coprich finished third in balloting for the STATS FCS Offensive Player of the Year award. The honor, formerly known as the Walter Payton Award, went to Eastern Washington junior wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2006): Allison Shelton scored 16 points and Kayla Braffet added 13 as the Normal West girls basketball team defeated Decatur Eisenhower, 60-57. Cymone Allen added 10 points for the Wildcats.

25 years ago (1996): Senior forward Meredith Jackson scored 16 first-half points and finished with 26 to lead Normal West to a 52-38 victory over Peoria Richwoods in girls basketball.

50 years ago (1971): University High School’s basketball team moved its record to 12-1 with a 74-62 victory over Decatur St. Teresa in a nonconference game. The Pioneers got 19 points from Cal Smith — substituting for Selby Hubbard, who didn’t play because of sore knees. Jim Crews was the Pioneers’ leading scorer with 22 points.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.