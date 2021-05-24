50 YEARS AGO: Jim Crews honored at University High's athletic banquet

5 years ago (2016): Heartland baseball player Colin Holderman was named the Mid-West Athletic Conference Player of the Year. He also was named to the all-conference first team as a pitcher and designated hitter.

15 years ago (2006): Rayme Mackinson broke a Pontiac High School long jump record set 32 years ago by his uncle, Robbie Ruff, by two inches with a leap of 23 feet, 5½ inches in the Mahomet-Seymour Class AA Sectional track and field meet.

25 years ago (1996): Normal West’s 3,200-meter relay team of John Musick, Sean Henson, J.B. Hedges and Brian Erwin ran a Pantagraph area record of 7 minutes, 51.34 seconds, ranking fourth among qualifiers at the Class AA state track preliminaries.

50 years ago (1971): Jim Crews was elected most valuable player on the basketball team, co-most valuable player on the baseball team with Art Bess and captain for next season’s football and basketball teams at the University High School All-Sports banquet.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

