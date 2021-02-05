50 YEARS AGO: Jim Crews, Joel Oberman lead University High past Chicago Carver

5 years ago (2016): Normal Community High School’s basketball team had 21 assists on 23 baskets and sank 9 of 20 shots from 3-point range in a 60-41 Big 12 Conference victory over Urbana. Senior Riley Rahuba had a team-high 13 points and six assists as NCHS improved to 12-11 overall and 5-2 in the Big 12.

15 years ago (2006): The Olympia High School Activities Hall of Fame will induct four new members and the 1999 girls track and field team during its Senior Recognition Banquet. Rick Aper, Mike Manahan, Norm Mueller and Michelle (Rapp) Reutter are the inductees.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State won its fifth straight road victory with a come-from-behind 74-72 triumph at Creighton. Kenny Wright’s rebound basket gave the Redbirds the lead for good at 71-70.

50 years ago (1971): University High School’s basketball team was forced to beat off repeated rallies to gain an 86-81 nonconference victory over Chicago Carver at the U High Gymnasium. Jim Crews and Joel Oberman each scored 23 points to lead U High, which stands at 16-2 on the season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

