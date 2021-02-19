50 YEARS AGO: Jim Crews leads University High to 20th victory of season

5 years ago (2016): After leading Peoria Notre Dame to playoff appearances in five of his six seasons, including a trip to the Class 6A semifinals in 2014, Joe Walters has been tabbed to replace retiring Rigo Schmelzer as head coach at Bloomington High School.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois State softball pitcher Shannon Nicholson held Arizona’s offense in check after yielding two early runs but those runs were enough to give the undefeated Wildcats (13-0) a 2-0 victory over ISU.

25 years ago (1996): All-state forward Meredith Jackson scored a game-high 24 points and blocked a season-high seven shots to lead Normal West over Limestone, 59-51, in a Class AA Sectional girls basketball game.

50 years ago (1971): University High School’s basketball team saved the best for last and outscored Washington 23-5 in the final quarter en route to a 69-45 Corn Belt Conference victory, giving the Pioneers their 20th win of the season. Jim Crews led U High scoring with 15 points.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

