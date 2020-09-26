50 YEARS AGO: Joel Patten's TD run lifts Dwight past Lisle

5 years ago (2015): Conrad Thomas scored three of his four rushing touchdowns in the first quarter as Fisher rolled to a 57-8 nonconference win over host Mooseheart. Jacob Horsch added TD runs of 12 and 57 yards.
15 years ago (2005): Normal Community senior Erin Bradley won medal honors with a 5-over-par 77 while leading NCHS to a third straight team championship in the Big 12 Conference Girls Golf Tournament at Mattoon. Normal West won the boys title and West’s Jeff Bragg was third with a 75.
25 years ago (1995): Illinois State was selected to host a nationally televised volleyball tournament that will open the 1996 college season. The State Farm NACWAA Volleyball Classic will feature the national champion, national runner-up and another Top 10 team from this season to compete against ISU.
50 years ago (1970): Dave Christenson recovered a Lisle High School fumble on Lisle’s four-yard line to set up the only score in Dwight High School tripped Lisle, 8-0. On the next play, Joel Patten scored on a run off guard and Jeff Drinan passed to Garth Anderson for the extra point.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.
