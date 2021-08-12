50 YEARS AGO: John Astroth's single lifts Bloomington Bobcats to CICBL championship

5 years ago (2016): Sonny Swick aced the 150-yard No. 7 hole at Fairlakes Golf Course in Secor. Swick used a driver to record the ace, which was witnessed by Dave McBride and Chuck Branham.

15 years ago (2006): Bob and Sean Dozier shot a 73 to take the lead in the Bloomington-Norma Parent-Child Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course. Harland and Ben Kilborn are in second place at 75.

25 years ago (1996): Battles with representatives from the Atlantic 10 (Duquesne), Big East (Pittsburgh), Big Ten (Northwestern) and Conference USA (DePaul) highlight the nonconference portion of the Illinois State men’s basketball schedule released today.

50 years ago (1971): John Astroth’s 10th inning single sent John Lester scurrying home from first base and gave the Bloomington Bobcats a 7-6 win over Peoria in the Central Illinois Collegiate Baseball League championship game. Astroth also added two doubles in a 3-for-4 performance at the plate.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.