50 YEARS AGO: John Bova slips past Rick Jackson in 38 holes for Men's City golf title

5 years ago (2016): Normal Community High School’s Rob Wuethrich fired a 3-under-par 69 to claim medalist honors and lead the Ironmen golf team to a team score of 293 and a six-shot win at the 16-team Peoria Notre Dame Invitational at Kellogg Golf Course in Peoria.

15 years ago (2006): Bloomington golfers Todd Mitchell and Matt Miller fired 2-under-par 69s in the first round of the Illinois State Amateur at LaGrange to put them a stroke behind leader Josh Borchardt of Thomasboro.

25 years ago (1996): Rousing the slumbering fan interest in the Illinois State football team and improving the program’s balance sheet is the mission of Redbird athletic director Rick Greenspan. Attendance dipped below 7,000 per game for the first time since 1979 in each of the past two seasons.

50 years ago (1971): Personable John Bova surged from behind to catch and then defeat 21-year-old Rick Jackson on the second sudden death hole in the 36-hole championship match of the Men’s City Tournament at Highland Park Golf Course.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

