50 YEARS AGO: John Doolan, GMC Trucks beat King and His Court at O'Neil Park

5 years ago (2015): Tyler Horchem’s two-run double in the seventh inning turned out to be the game winner as the Lexington Snipes hung on to beat the Northwest Indiana Oilmen, 8-6, in Midwest Collegiate League play.

15 years ago (2005): Former Lincoln High School and Illinois State offensive lineman Andy King signed a free agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks. King saw action in six games with the St. Louis Rams in the 2002 and 2003 seasons. More recently, he helped Amsterdam to the NFL Europe title in June.

25 years ago (1995): Molly Eckols of Normal shot a 79 to finish with a two-day 158 total and win the 16-17 age division in the Illinois Junior Golf Association’s Decatur Junior Open. Eckols had back-to-back 79s on the par-72 Scovill Golf Course.

50 years ago (1970): John Doolan hit Eddie Feigner’s first pitch for a home run and the GMC Trucks rolled on from there to an 8-1 victory over the famed King and His Court at O’Neil Park. Phil Reimer was the winning pitcher. The game was played at the Legion Field to accommodate the packed house of eager fastpitch softball fans.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

