50 YEARS AGO: John Pacetti carries Illinois Wesleyan past North Central

5 years ago (2015): Three goals from Carlos Diaz powered No. 7 seed Bloomington High School to an 8-2 victory over Decatur Eisenhower at Bloomington as play opened in the Warrensburg-Latham Class 2A Regional. Ryan Flynn added two goals and two assists for the Purple Raiders.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State announced that it will name its scholar-athlete of the year award for Doug Collins and the female scholar-athlete of the year award for Linda Herman. They are two of the most prominent people associated with ISU athletics.

25 years ago (1995): Judy Meadors, Carol Evans, John Hirsch and Jerry Wyrick will be inducted into the Bloomington Men’s and Women’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame during ceremonies at the Times Past Inn Banquet Hall.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois Wesleyan University’s football team crushed North Central with an overwhelming 37-point second-half performance and scored a 44-7 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory. John Pacetti carried 35 times for 199 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Titans.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

