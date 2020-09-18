50 YEARS AGO: Ken Leonard keys Chenoa victory over Forrest-Strawn-Wing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Luke Sieving rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Prairie Central High School football team to a 45-21 Corn Belt Conference victory over IVC at Chillicothe. Sieving scored on runs of 2, 5, 10 and 45 yards, while quarterback Corban Roberts was 7-for-10 for 123 yards and a touchdown while also adding 98 yards on 20 carries.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State’s Djordje Uskokovic, Yohann Nograbat, Tim Link and Oscar Beich all took home titles from the Ball State Invitational tennis meet at Muncie, Ind. Bloomington High graduates Link and Beich combined to win the doubles C flight.

25 years ago (1995): Dave Kirk scored the only goal as Normal Community turned back Bloomington, 1-0, in a Big 12 Conference soccer game. Kirk, assisted by John Richter and Mike Nourie, put the Ironmen on top 17 minutes, 46 seconds into the first half.

50 years ago (1970): Quarterback Ken Leonard scored once on a one-yard run, hit Steve Blue on a 30-yard touchdown, and passed for a two-point conversion to lead Chenoa High School to a 39-0 nonconference victory over Forrest-Strawn-Wing. Chenoa’s defense allowed only seven yards from scrimmage.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

