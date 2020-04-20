50 YEARS AGO: Kevin O'Neill delivers home run to lift Normal Community baseball team past U High

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Cassidy Dill belted a one-out, solo home run in the first inning and pitcher Jaycee Craver hurled a four-hit shutout as Tremont defeated Tri-Valley, 1-0, in a Heart of Illinois Conference pitcher’s duel at Downs.

15 years ago (2005): Katie Guilbault’s two-run home run in the top of the ninth broke a scoreless tie and led the Illinois State softball team to a 2-0 victory over Indiana State and a doubleheader sweep.

25 years ago (1995): Former Illinois State basketball player and assistant coach Anthony Jones received his first head coaching job, taking the reins at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. Jones played at ISU from 1977-81 and coached 11 years under Bob Donewald at ISU and Western Michigan.

50 years ago (1970): Mike Conlon claimed 15 Pioneers on strikes at the University High School Field as Normal Community High School added another victory to its string by squeezing out a 3-2 decision in the final stanza. Kevin O’Neill’s home run over the right field fence following a single by Mike Blake gave the Ironmen their final margin.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

