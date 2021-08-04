50 YEARS AGO: Lane Vance captures Junior City Golf Tournament title

5 years ago (2016): Ryan Augsburger of El Paso aced the 155-yard third hole at El Paso Golf Club with an 8-iron. Witnessing the feat were Branden Mounce, Kyle Colmone, Taylor Augsburger and Carter Tria.

15 years ago (2006): Coming off sports hernia surgery that caused him to miss spring football practice, Illinois State quarterback Luke Drone declared himself “100 percent” healthy during the Redbirds’ Media Day session at Hancock Stadium.

25 years ago (1996): Shane Doherty pitched two complete games and the Bloomington Hearts took a pair of 2-1 decisions over Effingham Bonutti’s to win the Amateur Softball Association Men’s Major Fastpitch Softball Tournament at O’Neil Park.

50 years ago (1971): Lane Vance shot a not-too-disappointing 38-35—73 to make a first round 69 stand up for the championship of the Junior City Golf Tournament. Vance’s 36-hole total of 142 on the par 70 Illinois State University Golf Course nudged charging John Muir’s 144 for the title.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

