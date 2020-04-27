50 YEARS AGO: Mark Laesch's grand slam powers Normal Community past Pontiac

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Lizzie Woerner scored three goals in under five minutes to lift Normal Community to a 4-2 win over host Morton. Caelyn Steffens broke the ice just 20 seconds into the second half for NCHS, which trailed 1-0 at the half. Alyssa Frazier and Lauren Harrigan each had two assists for the Iron.

15 years ago (2005): Danny Gibson cracked a two-run home run and Taylor Springer pitched a complete-game victory as Tri-Valley High School’s baseball team defeated Central Catholic, 9-4.

25 years ago (1995): The Rapp sisters — Sue and Chris — combined for nine hits and Emily Lander pitched a one-hit shutout, leading Central Catholic to 6-5 and 8-0 victories over Olympia at Bloomington’s O’Neil Park. Sue Rapp had three hits in each game.

50 years ago (1970): Three home runs in the first two innings, capped by Mark Laesch’s grand slam, accounted for nine runs as Normal Community High School swamped Corn Belt Conference foe Pontiac High School, 13-3. The triumph gave the Ironmen a half-game lead over Clinton High School in the league with an 8-1 record.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

