50 YEARS AGO: Mike Matthews scores 19 points to lead Central Catholic past NCHS

5 years ago (2016): Playing its first game since Dec. 31 did not seem to affect University High School’s basketball team. The Pioneers jumped to a 25-13 lead after the first quarter and went on to an 88-43 Corn Belt Conference victory over Illinois Valley Central. Junior guard Keondre Schumacher had a game-high 27 points for U High.

15 years ago (2006): Tri-Valley High School has the No. 1 seed and Deer Creek-Mackinaw is seeded second for this week’s 96th McLean County Basketball Tournament at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center. Ridgeview is the defending champion.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State sophomore guard Jamar Smiley was selected as the Missouri Valley Conference player of the week by a unanimous vote of the league’s media panel. Smiley averaged 12.5 points in two games while collecting 14 assists and nine rebounds.

50 years ago (1971): Central Catholic’s “get-up-and-go” resulted in a last-minute rally to lead the Saints to a 48-45 Corn Belt Conference victory over Normal Community. Mike Matthews of Central Catholic was the individual star of the party, leading all scorers with 19 points.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

