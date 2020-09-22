50 YEARS AGO: NCHS graduate, Illini QB Mike Wells named Midwest Back of the Week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Gwen Lohr-Fandel had 11 kills and Jaclyn Kalkwark 15 assists as Fieldcrest notched its first Heart of Illinois Conference victory with a 25-22, 25-17 win at Tremont. Emmie Wisenhofer had five digs for the Knights to help overcome the 13 kills and five blocks by Tremont’s Lauren Hartman.

15 years ago (2005): Despite missing four players because of illness, Bloomington received seven kills and four blocks from Katie Seyller and strong play from the rest of the squad for a 25-15, 25-12 victory over Urbana.

25 years ago (1995): Both teams scored touchdowns in the final 76 seconds and in the end, it was James Fuller’s 2-yard touchdown with 7 seconds remaining that gave Normal Community a 26-23 football victory over Unit 5 counterpart Normal West.

50 years ago (1970): Termed by sportswriters as the most spectacular debut in University of Illinois football history, Normal Community graduate Mike Wells was named Midwest Back of the Week by United Press International. Wells led the Illini to a 20-16 upset over Oregon in the season-opener.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

