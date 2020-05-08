50 YEARS AGO: Normal Community's Lane Vance medalist, U High wins district golf

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

5 years ago (2015): Courtney Manning won the 300-meter hurdles and the long jump to lead Normal Community High School’s girls track team to the Big 12 Conference championship at Danville. Manning also placed second in the triple jump and the 100 hurdles.

15 years ago (2005): Bloomington native Chris Jones is in his first year as an umpire supervisor for Major League Baseball in a newly created position. Jones coordinates Triple-A umpires and evaluates major league umpires who are doing Colorado Rockies games in Denver, where he lives.

25 years ago (1995): Former Pontiac High School all-stater Reggie Kennedy emerged from the pack of five quarterbacks this spring at Southern Illinois University and likely will open the next season as the Salukis’ starting quarterback.

50 years ago (1970): Consistent Mike Milligan fired an even-par 70 to ignite University High School to the Central Catholic District Golf Championship at Highland Park. Milligan lost a chance to be the meet’s medalist when poised Normal Community ace Lane Vance parred the second hole of a sudden death playoff to defeat Milligan.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.