50 YEARS AGO: Norman Cook sparks Lincoln past Clinton for regional title

5 years ago (2016): An unearned run in the top of the ninth lifted the Illinois State baseball team to a 5-4 win over Ohio State in the Snowbird Classic at Port Charlotte, Fla. Reliever Jack Landwehr (1-1), the last of four ISU pitchers, got the win.

15 years ago (2006): Cheerleading squads from Bloomington and Lexington high schools qualified for the inaugural IHSA competitive cheerleading state tournament to be held at Redbird Arena. BHS placed fourth in the medium squad sectional and Lexington’s coed team took third in a sectional.

25 years ago (1996): PBL reeled off 15 straight points and Mark Prina’s steady free throw shooting carried the Panthers to a 70-66 victory over Midwest Central in the University High Class A Super-Sectional at Redbird Arena. Prina made 12 of 14 free throws in the final period.

50 years ago (1971): Norman Cook led Lincoln with 24 points and 20 rebounds in a 46-28 thrashing of Clinton in the championship game of the Mount Pulaski Regional Basketball Tournament. Mike Fleming of Clinton led all scorers with 27.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

