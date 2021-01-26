50 YEARS AGO: Roger Nelson helps Bloomington edge U High for Intercity title share

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan senior defender Mary Kate Schmidt was named to the first team of the D3soccer.com NCAA Division III All-American squads. Schmidt earned first-team all-Central Region accolades for the second straight year and was all region three times.

15 years ago (2006): Freshman Courtney Martin scored nine of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, including two free throws with nine seconds remaining to lift Olympia’s girls basketball team over Central Catholic, 44-43.

25 years ago (1996): Marty Deutsch hit a pair of critical 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Todd Mitchell added another 3-point basket as University High rallied to beat Mahomet-Seymour, 60-55.

50 years ago (1971): Bloomington High School scored four points in the last 13 seconds to clinch a share of the Intercity championship with a 37-33 victory over University High before an estimated crowd of 4,000 at Horton Fieldhouse. Roger Nelson led the Raiders with 14 points.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

