50 YEARS AGO: Rusty Wells named Illinois State's head golf coach

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Illinois Wesleyan’s Karson Taphorn was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Women’s Golfer of the Week. The senior from Morton tied for medalist honors during the Millikin Big Blue Invitational, shooting a career best 1-under 71 followed by a second-round 77 for a 148 total. The Titans won the team title.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois Wesleyan overcame an early 13-0 deficit and stormed back for a 20-13 win over the University of Chicago. Quarterback Tom Kudyba’s 22-yard touchdown run with 10:31 remaining put the Titans ahead and on their way to their first victory of the season.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State graduate D.A. Weibring became the first three-time winner in the Quad City Classic, holing an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a one-stroke victory over Jonathan Kaye.

50 years ago (1970): Ronald C. (Rusty) Wells, a Bloomington businessman who captained Illinois State University’s golf team in 1964, has been appointed head golf coach for the Redbirds. Wells, 27, fills a vacancy caused by the induction of Coach Joe Plack in the U.S. Army.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.