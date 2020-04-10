50 YEARS AGO: Selby Hubbard comes in relief and throws University High past Central Catholic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Alexis Estes earned the victory while also getting four hits, including a home run, and driving in two as Clinton beat Blue Ridge, 20-0, at Farmer City. Haley Ginger hit a grand slam and drove in five runs for the Maroons.

15 years ago (2005): Cory Lapinski struck out nine and gave up just one run in Illinois Wesleyan’s 10-2 win over North Central. Lapinski (3-0) also drove in a pair of runs as the Titans improved to 14-4 overall and 7-1 in the CCIW.

25 years ago (1995): Traci Butler was named the Illinois Wesleyan women’s basketball most valuable player for the third straight year. The 5-foot-7 junior led the Titans in scoring at 14.2 points per game and moved into second place on the Titans’ career scoring list with 1,318 points, just 97 behind Elaine Hill.

50 years ago (1970): Relief pitcher Selby Hubbard retired the last 14 batters to face him as University High School defeated Central Catholic, 17-7, in an Intercity and Corn Belt Conference baseball game. Shortstop Jim Crews led U High with four hits.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

