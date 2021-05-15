50 YEARS AGO: Singles champion Pete Read sparks Bloomington to district tennis title

5 years ago (2016): Julie Josten crushed a solo home run over the right field fence her first time up, and tournament star Mackenzie Marquis shut out DePauw on three hits as Illinois Wesleyan claimed a 3-0 victory over the Tigers and the championship of the NCAA Division III Regional tournament at IWU Field.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois Wesleyan graduate and former Arizona State baseball coach Bobby Winkles is part of the College Baseball Hall of Fame’s first induction class. Winkles, a three-time coach of the year with the Sun Devils, graduated from IWU in 1952.

25 years ago (1996): PBL High School three-sport star Mark Prina has been named the Art Kimball IHSA Sports Report Male Athlete of the Year. A shortstop headed for the University of Evansville on a baseball scholarship, Prina has been a standout for PBL in football, basketball and baseball.

50 years ago (1971): Bloomington High School’s Pete Read beat University High’s Jeff Crist, 6-0, 6-2, to claim the singles title and lead BHS to first place in the Pekin District Tennis Tournament. Reed and Crist will advance to the state meet in Champaign.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

