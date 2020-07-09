50 YEARS AGO: State high jump champion Gayln Sweet headed to Germany for meets

5 years ago (2015): Four players from Illinois State’s FCS runner-up football team earned recognition on the Preseason All-American Team. Senior tailback Marshawn Coprich led the way as a first-team selection, while linebacker Pat Meehan landed on the second team. Quarterback Tre Roberson and defensive lineman Teddy Corwin picked up third-team honors.
15 years ago (2005): After a rousing opening by 1972 Olympic gold medalist and former University of Iowa coach Dan Gable, more than 400 wrestlers from 10 states turned Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center into a grappling extravaganza for the second annual State Farm Midwest Nationals tournament.
25 years ago (1995): Tourney MVP Zach Judd drove in a pair of runs and Alan Loy struck out six and walked just one as the Bloomington-Normal American Legion baseball team beat East Moline, 7-2, to win the championship of the Louisville Slugger Tournament at Davenport, Iowa.
50 years ago (1970): Gayln Sweet of Octavia, the state champion high jumper, will be one of 37 athletes that will invade Germany next week for a series of meets with teams in the Old World.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!