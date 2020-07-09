50 YEARS AGO: State high jump champion Gayln Sweet headed to Germany for meets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Four players from Illinois State’s FCS runner-up football team earned recognition on the Preseason All-American Team. Senior tailback Marshawn Coprich led the way as a first-team selection, while linebacker Pat Meehan landed on the second team. Quarterback Tre Roberson and defensive lineman Teddy Corwin picked up third-team honors.

15 years ago (2005): After a rousing opening by 1972 Olympic gold medalist and former University of Iowa coach Dan Gable, more than 400 wrestlers from 10 states turned Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center into a grappling extravaganza for the second annual State Farm Midwest Nationals tournament.

25 years ago (1995): Tourney MVP Zach Judd drove in a pair of runs and Alan Loy struck out six and walked just one as the Bloomington-Normal American Legion baseball team beat East Moline, 7-2, to win the championship of the Louisville Slugger Tournament at Davenport, Iowa.

50 years ago (1970): Gayln Sweet of Octavia, the state champion high jumper, will be one of 37 athletes that will invade Germany next week for a series of meets with teams in the Old World.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

