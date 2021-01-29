50 YEARS AGO: Steve Rich sparks Hopedale into McLean County Tournament title game

5 years ago (2016): Jack Arnold scored 10 points as Cornerstone Christian earned a share of the East Central Illinois Conference title with a league win over Calvary Christian at Normal. Zack Streutker added nine points and 10 rebounds for Cornerstone, which shared the ECIC crown with Urbana Uni-High and Arthur Okaw Christian.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois State’s Luka Marinkovic took home two titles from the Missouri Valley Conference Individual Tennis Tournament. He teamed with Daniel Tobar to win at No. 3 doubles and also claimed the No. 5 singles crown.

25 years ago (1996): Mike Wilson scored 20 points and dished out 17 assists as Lincoln College ended a three-game losing streak with a 106-101 victory over Lincoln Land in basketball action.

50 years ago (1971): Graceful Steve Rich eased his way for 38 points and guided Hopedale High School past Lexington, 58-50, and into the championship game of the McLean County Basketball Tournament against McLean-Waynesville-Armington, who previously defeated Hopedale in a 70-69 overtime game.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

