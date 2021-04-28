50 YEARS AGO: Teddy Struck ties Illinois Wesleyan's three-mile record

5 years ago (2016): Heartland Community College shortstop Colin Ridout was named the NJCAA Division II national baseball Player of the Week. Ridout batted .625 in four Hawks’ victories with four doubles, three triples, four home runs, nine runs batted in and eight runs scored.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois Wesleyan pitcher Dave Dobosz fired a five-hitter and ran his record to 7-1 while the Titans pounded 26 hits in a doubleheader sweep of North Park, 7-0 and 10-6.

25 years ago (1996): The Illinois State men’s tennis team suffered a 4-3 loss to Southwest Missouri State in the fifth-place match of the Missouri Valley Conference Team Championships. Normal Community graduate Roger Juers was one of ISU’s three singles victories.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois Wesleyan’s Teddy Struck held off a late charge from Knox’s Jim Haptonstahl in the final 150 yards to win the grueling three-mile run in 15:26.5, tying the school record. The victory was just icing on the cake as IWU romped over the field in the triangular meet with MacMurray and Illinois College.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

