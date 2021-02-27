50 YEARS AGO: Thompson brothers help Illinois Wesleyan gain CCIW title share

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan seniors Jill Harmon and Nia Joiner led the way as the No. 1-nationally ranked Titans successfully defended their crown in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin indoor track championships.

15 years ago (2006): Prairie Central held off a pesky Streator squad, 70-54, in the Normal Class AA Regional quarterfinals. Brett Crane led Prairie Central with 22 points, while Streator senior Brandon Van Duzer led all scorers with 23.

25 years ago (1996): Former Illinois State basketball coach Bob Bender, a Bloomington High School graduate, said he is flattered his name is being linked to the open University of Illinois position, but he is content in his third year at Washington. Illinois’ Lou Henson is retiring at the end of the season.

50 years ago (1971): Sheldon Thompson scored 25 points and little brother Dave 24 to lead Illinois Wesleyan to a hard-fought 93-88 victory over Millikin and a share of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin title before a packed Fred Young Fieldhouse.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

