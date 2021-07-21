50 YEARS AGO: Tom McCambridge leads GMC Trucks past King and His Court

5 years ago (2016): A self-described “pack rat,” National Hall of Fame sportswriter/columnist and Illinois Wesleyan alumnus Dave Kindred has accumulated approximately 45 boxes of material documenting his 50-year career. The native of nearby Atlanta has decided to share the collection by donating it to IWU’s Tate Archives and Special Collections.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois State’s board of trustees approved a five-year, $1.25 million deal with Nike which ISU athletics director Sheahon Zenger estimates will save the university 15 to 40% on Nike practice gear, equipment and uniforms.

25 years ago (1996): Bloomington’s Otto Beich stormed back for a 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 victory over Quincy’s John Aubuchon to claim the Twin City Junior Tennis Open title in the boys 18 singles division.

50 years ago (1971): Tom McCambridge touched Eddie Feigner, Jr. for an inside-the-park home run in the third inning which proved to be the only run needed in GMC Trucks 1-0 victory over the King and His Court four-man softball team. The ball rolled to the fence, and Feigner’s scant crew of fielders took too long to track it down.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.