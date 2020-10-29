50 YEARS AGO: U High cross country team captures Corn Belt Conference championship

5 years ago (2015): For the second straight year, Illinois Wesleyan junior Skyler Tomko has been elected to the Academic All-District 7 Division III women’s soccer team. She will be on the ballot for the Academic All-America Team. Tomko has a 3.96 grade-point average majoring in nursing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): Mahomet-Seymour High School’s football team rolled over Hamilton-West Hancock, 52-8, in a Class 4A first-round playoff game. Joel Gehr threw three touchdown passes, hooking up with Caleb King for a 22-yard score, hitting Ben Davis with a 34-yard strike and finding Jared Bosch on an 11-yard toss.

25 years ago (1995): Led by individual winner Sue Daggett, the Illinois State women’s cross country team finished second in the Missouri Valley Conference Championships. Chris Bailey of ISU was second in the men’s race, with the Redbirds placing fifth.

50 years ago (1970): University High School’s cross country team tuned up in style for Champaign’s Sectional as the Pioneers swept their fifth Corn Belt Conference championship in seven years. Durable Bruce Bell, Dave Mizer and Dave Leonard let the U High charge which ran away from the six-team field by 36 points.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.