50 YEARS AGO: U High's Selby Hubbard scores three TDs in win over Bloomington

5 years ago (2015): Dante Ruffin scored five first-half touchdowns to power Normal West High School’s football team to a 49-25 Big 12 Conference victory over Peoria Richwoods. Ruffin had TD runs of 2,41, 13 and 19 yards, and also caught a 57-yard scoring pass from Mitch Fairfield.

15 years ago (2005): Bouncing back from six strokes down after the first day of play, the Illinois Wesleyan women’s golf team shot a 320-642 to win the title of the Wisconsin-Whitewater Invitational. Taylor Paskell shot an 80 to finish at 159, good for fifth place.

25 years ago (1995): Bridget Taylor drove in the winning run in the seventh inning of the title game as Illinois State beat Nebraska to win the National Invitational Championship softball tournament at Rock Island.

50 years ago (1970): Selby Hubbard scored three touchdowns and accounted for 22 points in University High School’s 30-22 win over Bloomington in an Intercity game at Fred Carlton Field. “He loafs on me in practice,” moaned U High coach Frank Chiodo, smiling all the time he talks. “He’s faster than anybody on the field but he never moves enough to let anyone know.”

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

