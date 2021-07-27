50 YEARS AGO: William Murphy succeeds the late Eugene Hill as Illinois State's tennis coach

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State’s Ashley Rosch has been named the Missouri Valley Conference’s nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award. Rosch was the first four-time All-MVC First Team selection in ISU history, and was named to the MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team for the third year in a row, and a three-time recipient of the MVC Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award.

15 years ago (2006): Normal resident Marisa Milligan fired a 5-under par 67 to tie for the first-round lead with Jennifer Broggi of Aurora in the 12th annual Illinois Women’s Open golf tournament at Romeoville.

25 years ago (1996): Reigning champions Elston and Todd Mitchell joined Jeff Wells and Greg Shepard in the finals of the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Tournament at Prairie Vista. Both teams posted 3 and 2 victories in semifinal matches.

50 years ago (1971): William Murphy, who guided Michigan to 11 Big Ten Conference tennis titles and one NCAA championship, has been named head tennis coach at Illinois State University. Murphy, 52, fills the vacancy caused by the death of Eugene L. Hill, the only coach in the first 40 years of tennis at Illinois State.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

