15 YEARS AGO: AJ Eeten leads Eureka to Class A super-sectional win

5 years ago (2015): Justin Bocot scored 34 points and Anthony Slack grabbed 23 rebounds as the Bloomington Flex overcame a 13-point deficit in the second half to claim a 100-94 win over the Chicago Force in Midwest Professional Basketball Association play at the Kroc Center in Chicago.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): Eureka held Midwest Central’s Ryan Burks scoreless after a 21-point first-half explosion and the Hornets made 7 of 10 free throws in the final 1:05 to claim a 53-50 victory in the Normal Class A Super-Sectional at Redbird Arena. Eureka’s A.J. Eeten matched Birks’ 21 points.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State junior Melanie Ward was named to the all-Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball first team. Ward, a 6-foot forward from Fairbury, is a Prairie Central High School graduate.

50 years ago (1970): Danny Thornton, a graduate of Fairbury-Cropsey High School, has won his second basketball letter at Creighton University this winter and has been named an assistant coach for next season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.