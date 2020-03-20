5 YEARS AGO: Alex Peacock's late basket puts Normal Community into Class 4A championship game

5 years ago (2015): Normal Community High School senior Alex Peacock’s tie-breaking putback with 2.8 seconds left lifted the fifth-ranked Ironmen to a thrilling 38-36 victory over No. 9 Geneva in the Class 4A semifinals, advancing NCHS to the state championship game against No. 2 Lincolnshire Stevenson High School.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois Wesleyan put the finishing touches on a 7-2 spring baseball trip by rolling past Milwaukee School of Engineering, 9-1, at St. Louis. Cory Lapinski (2-0) went the first six innings, allowing one earned run on three hits.

25 years ago (1995): Washington State posted an 83-80 victory over Illinois State before a deafening Redbird Arena crowd of 8,751 in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament. ISU had a chance to tie with nine seconds left, but freshman Jamar Smiley’s 3-point attempt missed its mark.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois State University, armed with the only remaining titlists, will take aim on defending champion Central Michigan in the Interstate Conference indoor track and field championships. Hurdler Ron Azeske and half miler Ken Carlson return to defend their crowns where ISU will be in a darkhorse role, according to coach Roger Weller.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

